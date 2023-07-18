Driver accused of dragging Solon police officer arraigned Tuesday

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An arraignment for the man who is accused of dragging a Solon police officer from his car is happening in Cleveland Tuesday morning.

Termaine Jackson has been indicted for failure to comply and assault after he drove off from a traffic stop with a Solon officer reaching to remove him from the car.

The 27-year-old was pulled over at 1:54 a.m. on June 25 after an officer pulled over Jackson for traveling at 88 mph in a 60 mph zone while on US-422.

Solon Police Lt. Roy Cunningham said Officer James Cervik detected marijuana coming from the vehicle and instructed Jackson to exit the car for a probable cause search.

Jackson drove off when Officer Cervik attempted to remove him from his car.

Officer Cervik, a 31-year veteran of the Solon Police Department, was treated at a local hospital for minor injuries.

Jackson turned himself in on June 28.

