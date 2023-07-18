Have you seen this car? Akron police ask for help identifying car in July shooting
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 10:42 AM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are looking for a White Jeep Grand Cherokee they say is connected to a July 5 shooting.
Officers say they responded to the 1400 block of South Main Street around 3:50 a.m. July 5 due to reported gunshots and yelling.
Police found a 31-year-old man on Firestone Parkway with an apparent gunshot wound in his arm.
Officials say the car is believed to be involved in the shooting.
The rear-right passenger of the vehicle was seen hanging out of the window and shooting a long barrel firearm early July 5.
Police say the person they are looking for is approximately 16 to 25-years-old.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.