Maple Heights man struggles to get answers as fraudulent unemployment claims bog down state’s system

By Katie Wilson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 5:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Fraudulent unemployment claims are bogging down the system, leaving people locked out of their accounts and worst of all, unpaid.

One man in Maple Heights has been trying to get a hold of someone from Ohio Unemployment for a week to receive his payment.

Albert Horton’s got the process of calling Ohio Unemployment down pat.

He’s got every prompt memorized.

The problem is once he enters all his information, he’s told to call back due to high call volume.

It’s been like this for a week now.

A big problem because when Horton goes to log in to his account, a message appears saying “Ohio ID is already in use for another unemployment account.”

Locked out, and unable to access his unemployment payments.

“My bills are piling up,” said Horton. “So I’m going over a month and some days without paying all my bills. I’m very surprised my car is still sitting in the back.”

According to the Ohio Department of Jobs and Family Services, the problem stems from people trying to hack into other peoples accounts and steal their money.

We received this statement from ODJFS’s director of communications: “Over the past two weeks, Ohio experienced an increased number of attempts to fraudulently access its unemployment system (approximately 15,000). We have identified and addressed the issue, which involves criminals accessing an individual’s account using fake credentials.”

ODJFS says anyone impacted will be notified, and should call 1-866-576-0006 to get back into their account.

As for Horton, he wasn’t notified about fraudulent activity, but he’s hoping this new number will get him the help he needs, along with the thousands of others across the state.

ODJFS asks that you report any fraudulent activity on its website.

You can also visit identitytheft.gov or irs.gov for more resources.

