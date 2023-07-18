Massillon High School football coach on leave during investigation into hazing allegations

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon City School District confirmed Tuesday that head coach Nate Moore has been placed on leave.

The school district and Massillon Police Department are currently investigating an allegation of hazing conducted by student-athletes in the Washington High School football program.

Massillon Police Lt. Nick Antonides said the incident occurred on the Washington Massillon High School property on June 26.

Antonides confirmed the hazing allegations involve up to 15 juveniles, several of which have already been disciplined.

Antonides said the rest of the team is allowed to continue practicing.

Massillon City Schools Superintendent Paul Salvino released the following statement to 19 News:

“At the Massillon City School District, the safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. We are currently investigating a situation which involves student-athletes within our athletic program. State and federal student privacy laws prohibit us from providing details, however, it is important to know that our administration is addressing the issue. We will continue to cooperate with the Massillon Police Department in the investigation. We ask our community to respect the privacy of our student-athletes.”

Massillon Police confirmed the incident report will be sent to the Stark County Prosecutor’s Office to determine if any charges are warranted in this investigation.

Stark County Prosecutor Kyle Stone said this on the incident:

“Our office is aware of an incident that took place concerning the Massillon Washington High School football team. We are reviewing the information we have received and will decide if charges are warranted once our review is complete. "

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

