Northeast Ohio Rep. Bob Young indicted on 2 misdemeanor charges

Ohio Rep. Bob Young
Ohio Rep. Bob Young(Source: Ohio House of Representatives)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
NORTHEAST, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio state Rep. Robert Young was indicted Tuesday on two misdemeanor charges related to an arrest earlier this month.

A grand jury indicted Young on the following charges:

  • One Count of Domestic Violence – a Misdemeanor of the 1st Degree
  • One Count of Assault – a Misdemeanor of the 1st Degree

These stem from incidents on July 7 at Young’s home as well as a relative’s home.

The prosecutor said two family members reported being assaulted by Young.

Because both charges are misdemeanors, the case will be handed over to Barberton Municipal Court, the prosecutor said.

Young is in his second term in the Ohio house and is the chair of the Pensions Committee.

He lives in Green and represents much of southern Summit County in the 32nd district.

He is currently married with children.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

