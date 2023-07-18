2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Pleasant next couple of days

19 First Alert Forecast
19 First Alert Forecast
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:28 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A cold front rolled through very early this morning. The air quality has improved a bit. A partly cloudy sky and less humid today. Afternoon temperatures in the 75 to 80 degree range. Some of you will fall into the 50s by early tomorrow morning. Look for a mostly sunny sky tomorrow. The next system arrives later Thursday. Humidity goes up. Scattered showers and storms develop Thursday afternoon. The highest chance of rain will be late day and early evening as we see things right now. Some of these storms could be on the strong side and contain heavy rain. This will be the next thing the team is tracking.

