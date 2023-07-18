2 Strong 4 Bullies
Several brush fires on I-77 in Stark County

Brush fire
Brush fire((Source: WOIO))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 2:50 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Several brush fires were reported along I-77 northbound Tuesday afternoon.

Ohio State Highway Patrol troopers said the fires were near milepost 112 in Jackson Township.

Green Township firefighters, Jackson Township firefighters, troopers and Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) officials all responded to the scene.

According to troopers, all fires were extinguished around 3:30 p.m.

