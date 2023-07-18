Streetsboro police search for Lego theft suspects

STREETSBORO, Ohio (WOIO) - Streetsboro police are looking to the public for help in identifying two suspects of theft.

According to police, the two people pictured are suspected of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of Legos from a local retailer.

Anyone with information on their identities is asked to call police at 330-626-4976 or email Officer French at kfrench@streetsboropolice.com.

