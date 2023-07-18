Tallmadge fire, nearby departments save six people from porch collapse

TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge firefighters worked quickly to save six people from a collapsed porch Tuesday afternoon, according to a post from the department.

Around 12:43 p.m., Tallmadge fire was dispatched to the 600 block of Senn Drive for a report of people trapped.

Before firefighters arrived, they said two children had been removed by civilians nearby.

When they arrived, firefighters found a collapsed concrete slab, leaving around a seven foot hole and trapping four more people.

With assistance from Mogadore fire, Akron fire and the Summit County Technical Rescue Operations Team, the remaining victims were removed from the collapse.

In total, Tallmadge fire said three minors and three adults were evaluated for minor injuries, but none were transported.

