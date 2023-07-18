2 Strong 4 Bullies
Tallmadge fire, nearby departments save six people from porch collapse

Tallmadge fire, nearby departments save six people from porch collapse
Tallmadge fire, nearby departments save six people from porch collapse(Source: Tallmadge fire)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 4:44 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
TALLMADGE, Ohio (WOIO) - Tallmadge firefighters worked quickly to save six people from a collapsed porch Tuesday afternoon, according to a post from the department.

Posted by Tallmadge Fire Department on Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Around 12:43 p.m., Tallmadge fire was dispatched to the 600 block of Senn Drive for a report of people trapped.

Before firefighters arrived, they said two children had been removed by civilians nearby.

When they arrived, firefighters found a collapsed concrete slab, leaving around a seven foot hole and trapping four more people.

With assistance from Mogadore fire, Akron fire and the Summit County Technical Rescue Operations Team, the remaining victims were removed from the collapse.

In total, Tallmadge fire said three minors and three adults were evaluated for minor injuries, but none were transported.

