Trial continues for man accused of killing Cleveland firefighter

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:49 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for the driver accused of hitting and killing Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick in November 2022 began Monday in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Timothy McCormick and continues Tuesday.

Leander Bissell, 41, of Cleveland, was indicted on the charges of murder, felonious assault, involuntary manslaughter, failure to stop after an accident, failure to comply and aggravated vehicular homicide.

Multiple witnesses took the stand Monday; including, several Cleveland firefighters were at the scene of the fatal accident.

Leander Bissell
Leander Bissell(Source: Cuyahoga County Jail)

According to the Bratenahl police report, Bissell was drunk when he hit Cleveland Firefighter Tetrick, 51, on Nov. 19, 2022.

The accident happened around 8:15 p.m. on I-90 East near Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

Firefighter Tetrick was assisting with a rollover crash, when he was struck. He died from his injures at University Hospitals just before 9 p.m.

Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick
Cleveland Firefighter Johnny Tetrick(Source: City of Cleveland)

After the accident, Bissell fled the scene, said police.

Bissell was arrested several hours later at a home on Cleveland’s East Side.

Thousands of people attended Firefighter Tetrick’s funeral on Nov. 26, 2022 at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

On March 29, Bissell pleaded guilty to an unrelated drug trafficking charge. He faces a mandatory 18-months in prison; however, his sentencing will not happen until after the charges connected to the firefighter’s murder are resolved.

