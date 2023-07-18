Violence taking a toll on Cleveland’s teenagers this summer

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 30 teens have been shot so far this summer in Cleveland, according to police reports.

And one teenager wasn’t even safe at a city recreation center.

Police body camera video of one of the cases shows the measures first responders are taking to save lives.

Police responded to a frantic call for help in late June in the Clark Fulton neighborhood on the west side of Cleveland.

Police body camera obtained by 19 Investigates shows officers responding to a double shooting.

A 14-year-old boy was shot in the ear, very close to what could have been much more damage.

Down the street, a 13-year-old was shot several times, including in the chest.

A CPD officer arrived and grabbed his medical trauma from his car trunk.

He ran down the street to help the second victim, who was already being assisted by another officer.

They knew every second counted as they waited for an ambulance.

“Let me get you a tourniquet, alright?” The officer said to the victim.

“Alright buddy, you’re okay, we got EMS coming for you,” he said.

Soon, everyone was there to help, including paramedics and firefighters.

They helped load the victims into an ambulance.

A Cleveland Police officer gets a medical trauma kit out of his vehicle at a crime scene. (Cleveland Police)

Teamwork helped get these teens life-saving medical care.

According to the police report, the victims told police they were walking when they heard gunshots from behind.

The city’s Real Time Crime Center found surveillance video of the shooting and officers collected shell casings at the scene.

That led to the arrest of a 23-year-old man two days later.

The teenagers in this case survived.

The suspect has been charged with attempted murder and several counts of felonious assault.

This was just one case of more than two dozen shootings involving teenagers since Memorial Day weekend.

19 Investigates pored through Cleveland Police brevity reports, which include preliminary information sent out to the media.

We counted at least 32 teenagers shot from May 26 through July 17, 2023.

That’s in 53 days so far this summer.

Sadly, six of those teens died.

We included 18 and 19-year-olds in our count.

We also found one teen was shot at or outside of a city recreation center, Zelma George, in June.

CPD officers keep medical trauma kits in their vehicles, and they’ve been saving lives in emergencies.

First responders used tourniquets to save lives in the mass shooting in the warehouse district of Cleveland just over a week ago.

