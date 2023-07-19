2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 man shot in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood

A 30-year-old man was transported from Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood for a gunshot...
A 30-year-old man was transported from Cleveland's Mount Pleasant neighborhood for a gunshot wound early Wednesday(WOIO)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 5:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A man was shot overnight in Cleveland’s Mount pleasant neighborhood early Wednesday morning.

Cleveland EMS said a 30-year-old man was transported from the 3400 block of East 134th Street around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.

Officials say he was transported to University Hospitals for a gunshot wound.

Police could not confirm the circumstances around the shooting.

