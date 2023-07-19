19 First Alert Day: Threat of severe storms tomorrow afternoon

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A strong cold front will track across the area Thursday night. The humidity level will increase in advance of the system as well as the instability. Tomorrow looks like it will start out dry. Mostly cloudy sky. Showers and storms develop during the afternoon. The highest risk will be after 2 p.m. according to the latest data we have. Any storm could turn severe and produce very heavy rain. Have a way to get the latest warnings. The team will be all over this. The severe weather threat diminishes Thursday night. A cooler day Friday with isolated lake effect showers around.

