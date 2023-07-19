Akron man sentenced in connection with murder of pregnant woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Zyeir Saunders, 22, of Akron, was sentenced Wednesday to 35 to 40.5 years in prison in connection with the murder of 21-year-old Teyaurra Harris, according to the Summit County Prosecutor.

On July 7, Saunders pled guilty to the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 1st Degree

Four Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd Degree

The prosecutor said on the evening of April 14, 2022, Saunders, 17-year-old Antonil Whitaker, 19-year-old Darrion Rackley and 21-year-old Jeremiah Williams parked on Rockaway Street in Akron, just up from where 19-year-old Jaunte Smith, 21-year-old Jaevaiaire Small, and 18-year-old Ni’Kayla Johnson were hanging out.

Harris was a passenger in a car that pulled up between the two groups.

As the driver of the car Harris was in stuck his head out of the window, the prosecutor’s office said Saunders and Whitaker started shooting.

Johnson was shot twice in the leg.

Thinking the shots were coming from the car with Teyaurra Harris, Small starts shooting. Harris, who was six-weeks pregnant at the time, was struck in the head and died, the prosecutor said.

Following a hearing in Juvenile Court, Whitaker was passed over to the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

On July 10, Whitaker pled guilty to the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 1st Degree

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd Degree

Whitaker’s sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

On January 25, Jeremiah Williams pled guilty to the following charges:

Involuntary Manslaughter with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 1st Degree

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd Degree

Williams’ sentencing date has yet to be scheduled.

Smith’s trial is scheduled for August 14.

Smith is charged with:

Two Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd Degree

Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a Felony of the 4th Degree

Improperly Handling Firearms in a Motor Vehicle – a Felony of the 4th Degree

Rackley is scheduled to go on trial August 21.

Rackley is charged with:

Murder with a Gun Specification – a Special Felony

Six Counts of Felonious Assault with Gun Specifications – Felonies of the 2nd Degree

Discharge of a Firearm on or Near Prohibited Premises with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 1st Degree

On June 20, Small was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty to the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Gun Specification – a Felony of the 4th Degree

Having a Weapon Under Disability – a Felony of the 3rd Degree

Carrying a Concealed Weapon – a Felony of the 4th Degree

