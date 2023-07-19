Brook Park gas station sells winning Mega Millions ticket
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 8:26 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BROOK PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A gas station at the intersection of Snow Road and Smith Road sold a winning lottery ticket to one lucky person!
Ohio Lottery officials confirmed Wednesday morning that a Shell gas station sold a lottery ticket that won $1 million.
The ticket sold was a Mega Millions ticket, only off by one number.
Officials say the MegaBall did not match, leaving the winnings off at $1 million.
This is the fifth million-dollar ticket sold in Ohio this year.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.