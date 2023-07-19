Bullpen implodes in Guardians 7-5 loss
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians were on the verge of a nice 3-game sweep in Pittsburgh.
Then the bullpen fell apart.
Pittsburgh wiped out a 4-2 Cleveland lead with 5 runs in the 7th, highlighted by Ji Man Choi’s 2-run single off Sam Hentges.
Cleveland relievers allowed 5 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks.
The loss also dropped Cleveland to 47-49 overall.
Aaron Civale started for Cleveland, allowing just 2 runs over 5.1 innings.
Amed Rosario paced the offense with a 2-run double.
Andres Gimenez drove in the game’s first run with a successful squeeze bunt.
The Guardians return home Friday to host Philadelphia.
