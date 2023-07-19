2 Strong 4 Bullies
Bullpen implodes in Guardians 7-5 loss

Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, right, hugs Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez...
Pittsburgh Steelers linebacker Alex Highsmith, right, hugs Pittsburgh Pirates' Endy Rodriguez (25) after throwing out a ceremonial first pitch before a baseball game between the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Cleveland Guardians in Pittsburgh, Wednesday, July 19, 2023. Coming off a breakout season, outside linebacker Alex Highsmith has signed a new contract that will keep him with the Steelers for the next five seasons. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)(Gene J. Puskar | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 3:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians were on the verge of a nice 3-game sweep in Pittsburgh.

Then the bullpen fell apart.

Pittsburgh wiped out a 4-2 Cleveland lead with 5 runs in the 7th, highlighted by Ji Man Choi’s 2-run single off Sam Hentges.

Cleveland relievers allowed 5 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks.

The loss also dropped Cleveland to 47-49 overall.

Aaron Civale started for Cleveland, allowing just 2 runs over 5.1 innings.

Amed Rosario paced the offense with a 2-run double.

Andres Gimenez drove in the game’s first run with a successful squeeze bunt.

The Guardians return home Friday to host Philadelphia.

