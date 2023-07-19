Bullpen implodes in Guardians 7-5 loss

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Guardians were on the verge of a nice 3-game sweep in Pittsburgh.

Then the bullpen fell apart.

Pittsburgh wiped out a 4-2 Cleveland lead with 5 runs in the 7th, highlighted by Ji Man Choi’s 2-run single off Sam Hentges.

Ji Man for the lead! pic.twitter.com/9ORAfGAo2N — Pittsburgh Pirates (@Pirates) July 19, 2023

Cleveland relievers allowed 5 runs, 5 hits and 3 walks.

The loss also dropped Cleveland to 47-49 overall.

Aaron Civale started for Cleveland, allowing just 2 runs over 5.1 innings.

Amed Rosario paced the offense with a 2-run double.

Andres Gimenez drove in the game’s first run with a successful squeeze bunt.

Textbook Gimé!



Andres squeezes José Ramirez in from third to put the @CleGuardians on the board first in the fourth. #ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/526VWQGaRv — Bally Sports Cleveland (@BallySportsCLE) July 19, 2023

The Guardians return home Friday to host Philadelphia.

