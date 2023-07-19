2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cavs to face Nets in Paris next season

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:20 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will face Brooklyn in the NBA Paris Game January 11, 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” said Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime.  We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game.  As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage.”

It’ll be the 3rd NBA game in Paris all-time and the first for the Cavs in Europe.

The Nets played a preseason game in Paris back in 2008.

This year’s game is no doubt an attempt to cash in on increased NBA interest in France since Victor Wembanyama was picked first overall by San Antonio in this year’s draft.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavaliers advance to Las Vegas Summer League championship
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs beat Chicago, stay perfect in summer league
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) handles the ball against Memphis Grizzlies forward...
The King’s reign continues, LeBron will be back
Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Cavs maul Memphis, improve to 3-0 in summer league