Cavs to face Nets in Paris next season

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cavs will face Brooklyn in the NBA Paris Game January 11, 2024, the league announced Wednesday.

“We are extremely honored as an organization to showcase the Cleveland Cavaliers in Paris,” said Cavs president of basketball operations Koby Altman. “This unique opportunity will provide our players, coaches, staff and families an experience into a different culture, all while creating memories both on and off the court that will last a lifetime. We also recognize the universal appeal basketball inspires and we take great pride in our stewardship of the game. As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage.”

It’ll be the 3rd NBA game in Paris all-time and the first for the Cavs in Europe.

The Nets played a preseason game in Paris back in 2008.

This year’s game is no doubt an attempt to cash in on increased NBA interest in France since Victor Wembanyama was picked first overall by San Antonio in this year’s draft.

