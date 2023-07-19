Cleveland Browns waive Perrion Winfrey

BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning they have waived defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.

The move comes hours after a Cleveland woman accused Winfrey on social media of threatening her with a gun at East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information on that alleged incident.

In April, Winfrey was arrested in Texas after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and released on bond.

A judge later dismissed the charge.

On June 5, Winfrey and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome were robbed at gunpoint outside the Filter Bar and Lounge in the 700 block of W. Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

Neither player was injured and the suspects remain on the loose.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.