Cleveland Browns waive Perrion Winfrey

Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey
Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey(WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:11 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
BEREA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced Wednesday morning they have waived defensive tackle Perrion Winfrey.

Winfrey appeared in 13 games as a rookie last season and recorded 22 tackles and half of a sack.

The move comes hours after a Cleveland woman accused Winfrey on social media of threatening her with a gun at East 9th Street and Euclid Avenue in Cleveland.

19 News has reached out to Cleveland police for more information on that alleged incident.

In April, Winfrey was arrested in Texas after allegedly grabbing his girlfriend. He was charged with misdemeanor assault and released on bond.

A judge later dismissed the charge.

Cleveland Browns DT Perrion Winfrey arrested for assaulting girlfriend, court records say

On June 5, Winfrey and Browns cornerback Greg Newsome were robbed at gunpoint outside the Filter Bar and Lounge in the 700 block of W. Superior Avenue in Cleveland.

BODYCAM VIDEO: Greg Newsome recounts car robbery at gunpoint to Cleveland officers

Neither player was injured and the suspects remain on the loose.

