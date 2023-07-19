2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland man found guilty after dealing crack cocaine to police

A 45-year-old Cleveland man was found guilty on seven counts of drug trafficking and firearms...
A 45-year-old Cleveland man was found guilty on seven counts of drug trafficking and firearms charges Wednesday morning.(MGN)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 11:06 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 45-year-old Cleveland man was found guilty on seven counts of drug trafficking and firearms charges Wednesday morning.

Officials say the charges against William Sims include possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, crack, fentanyl, fluorofentanyl, cocaine, and heroin, as well as being a felon in possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of firearms in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime.

Cleveland police detectives executed a search warrant after purchasing crack cocaine from Sims the week before, police say.

Police say they found around 154.5 grams of methamphetamine, 124.51 grams of crack cocaine, 78.59 grams of fluorofentanyl and fentanyl.

Most drugs were found in Sims’ bedroom, where he also kept two loaded firearms and ammunition.

Sims is prohibited from possessing firearms due to prior felony convictions, officials say.

Department of Justice officials say Sims faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years in prison, although his sentence will be determined by many factors and may be higher than the mandatory minimum.

