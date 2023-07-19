Cleveland police investigating 39 car break-ins in Tremont

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Tuesday morning, 39 people in Tremont woke up to a headache.

“I just went out and saw the damage and I was pretty upset,” said Morgan Dwyer who had damage to her car. “So much damage to so many different people and now people’s mornings were just totally ruined, some people probably couldn’t go to work. It’s gonna be expensive to fix all the cars.”

According to police reports, at around 4:30 Tuesday morning suspects in a black Kia Sportage and a white Kia Optima were seen breaking into dozens of cars in Cleveland’s Tremont neighborhood.

One neighbor was woken up by car alarms and captured a video of the suspect’s cars.

“Broke into the back of my car,” said Stephen Hawthorne. “I don’t know how this really happened but they broke in and then they got into here and they tried to go into the middle module and tried to probably hot wire the car and take off with it but you know they weren’t too smart about it.”

Hawthorne was one of the victims. Ironically, he’s also an insurance adjuster.

“Yeah, it’s definitely when you have a magnitude of something like this it’s not 1 or 2 individuals, it’s 5 or 6 individuals, especially in my experience of dealing with this for my job,” he said.

The crimes were concentrated to just a few blocks; W. 6, W. 7, W. 8, and W. 10 between Jefferson Avenue and University Road.

“I wish the police policed this area a little bit better. We’ve been made promises, more security in the area,” Hawthorne said.

According to the most recent data from Cleveland police, car thefts are up 97% compared to this time last year.

“Part of it is that it’s too easy to steal cars and it’s very easy to go and vandalize,” said victim Joseph Buzzelli.

No cars were off-limits. The criminals targeted all makes and models during this spree.

Cleveland police detectives believe the Tremont break-ins could be connected to another incident that happened in Public Square the same morning.

A couple hours earlier, witnesses said a group driving a white Kia Optima broke into three parked cars on Euclid Avenue and was trying to steal them when a man intervened.

19 News learned the suspects shot at him and missed.

“I would assume that anyone who is out randomly destroying property has little regard,” Buzzelli said.

