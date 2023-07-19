2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police search for woman missing since June 30

Kathryn Brown was last seen June 30, and she was reported missing on July 11, according to...
Kathryn Brown was last seen June 30, and she was reported missing on July 11, according to police.(Source: Cleveland police)
By Avery Williams
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 2:30 PM EDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing.

Kathryn Brown was last seen June 30, and she was reported missing on July 11, according to police.

Officers say it’s possible Brown is located in West Park or Akron.

She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 245 pounds. Brown has red hair with hazel eyes.

Officers say Brown does not have teeth, and there is a “Katie” tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone who sees Kathryn Brown or know her location is asked to call 216-623-5318 or 911.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Mentor CityFest calls for volunteers
Taste of Akron
Taste of Akron to return this week, Akron Arts Expo to follow this weekend
Fundraiser for the Bay Village kennel and BAYarts
Operation Backpack
Operation Backpack - Collecting Donations Now