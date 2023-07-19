Cleveland police search for woman missing since June 30

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are asking for the public’s help in locating a 42-year-old woman who is missing.

Kathryn Brown was last seen June 30, and she was reported missing on July 11, according to police.

Officers say it’s possible Brown is located in West Park or Akron.

She stands 5-foot-1 and weighs about 245 pounds. Brown has red hair with hazel eyes.

Officers say Brown does not have teeth, and there is a “Katie” tattoo on her right shoulder.

Anyone who sees Kathryn Brown or know her location is asked to call 216-623-5318 or 911.

