Clevelanders could have a say in city spending after this November’s election

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Wednesday, Cleveland City Council certified petitions to place a charter initiative for participatory budgeting on the November ballot.

Voters will vote on whether to create a $14 million annual budget deficit and reallocate the funding to future projects that would be decided upon by a to-be-determined, unelected group of people.

Cleveland city council said the $14 million that would be reallocated could lead to “massive layoffs and have a devastating impact on the city.”

Currently, city council claims a $14 million reallocation could cause any of the following:

Prevent hiring roughly 140 police officers at a time when our Division of Police is dramatically short-staffed

Eliminate the entire Department of Public Health

Eliminate all staff from the Division of Recreation ($10,537,247), the entire Department of Aging ($1,868,592), and $2M for salting winter streets

Eliminate roughly half of the EMS staff

Lose 13% of the Division of Fire staff

Nearly eliminate the entire Division of Waste Collection staff

Eliminate the entire Department of Building and Housing - leading to no inspections, Code Enforcement, or permitting

City council said the $14 million requested for participatory budgeting is more than the City currently pays for many critical services, including Aging, Public Health, and the Building & Housing Department.

The proposed amount is also greater than the $12 million currently allocated for repaving and repairing streets in the entire city, according to city council.

Council President Blaine A. Griffin stated, “Council welcomes the opportunity for residents to offer constructive feedback to building a better Cleveland. However, I believe the proposal presented will have devastating impacts on public safety and services in our city. Council will work tirelessly in the coming months to communicate how this initiative, if approved, will negatively impact Clevelanders.”

Cleveland voters will determine the fate of the initiative on the November 7 ballot.

