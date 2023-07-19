Euclid fire investigators: Arson suspected as cause of house fire; reward available

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A Euclid family says they are forced to start over after their home burned down over the weekend.

According to fire investigators, the cause is suspected to be arson.

Latasha Adams says her 10-year-old granddaughter is left with painful memories.

“She says when she goes to sleep, she still sees them throwing her daddy’s mattress out the window,” Adams said.

Fire officials said Saturday evening someone burned down Adams’ son and granddaughter’s Euclid home.

She told 19 News right now is too hard for her son to find the right words to say, so she is speaking for him.

Currently there is $5,000 reward to find the person who took away five years of memories inside this home.

Euclid Police said they believe that same person broke into another home the earlier that day, then targeted the house on Dille Road and started the fire.

According to police, they do not have a suspect in custody as of now, but believe a minor could be their person of interest.

“Burning houses, what’s the point? What do you get out of it?” Adams questioned. “May God be with you, or whoever you serve.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.