Meet me in Paris: Cavaliers to play Brooklyn Nets in the city of light January 2024

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives to the basket against Brooklyn Nets center Nic Claxton (33) during the first half of an NBA basketball game, Thursday, March 23, 2023, in New York. (AP Photo/Noah K. Murray)(Noah K. Murray | AP)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The NBA announced Wednesday that the Cleveland Cavaliers will play a regular season game against the Brooklyn Nets in Paris on January 11, 2024 at Accor Arena.

This is the first time the Cavaliers will play in Europe, officials say.

“As proud representatives of the city of Cleveland and all of Northeast Ohio, we look forward to establishing a personal level of engagement with our fans overseas, as well as partnering with the NBA in our collective effort to elevate basketball on the international stage,” said Koby Altman, President of Basketball operations for the Cavaliers.

The 2024 Europe game will air live on beIN SPORTS and NBA League Pass.

There have been more NBA players from France than from any other country outside North America, officials say.

The Cavaliers traveled to China in 2007, and Brazil in 2015 during preseason action.

Representatives for the league say the full 2023-24 NBA/Cavaliers regular season schedule will be announced at a later date.

