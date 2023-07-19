2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mentor CityFest calls for volunteers

(MGN)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
MENTOR, Ohio (WOIO) - Mentor city officials need volunteers for the CityFest, their traditional end of summer celebration.

CityFest will be held from 5 p.m.-11 p.m. on Aug. 18 and Noon-11 p.m. on Aug. 19 at Mentor Civic Center Park.

Volunteers are needed for ticket sales, the hospitality area, information booth, and parade check-in, among others.

More than 25,000 people are expected to attend CityFest.

Additional information and applications are available at www.MentorCityFest.com.

Contact Colleen Thomas at (440) 974-5730 or email thomas@cityofmentor.com with questions.

