Overnight gunfire breaks window of Cleveland day care: ‘Crime is everywhere’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are investigating an overnight shooting into a day care facility on Buckeye Road.

The daycare, With These Hands Enrichment Center, has a bullet hole on one window. The glass is broken on a second window.

Police were on scene Wednesday morning. A detective told 19 News the owner took the children to a nearby park and planned to bring them back later in the day.

“Literally broke my heart that someone would do that to a daycare,” said Letha Richards, who owns Uniek Kreations Salon a few blocks away.

Richard says more police presence is needed.

“I think that could deter the crime. I know a lot of cameras are being put up in the neighborhood, but I think the presence would deter a lot of things,” she said.

There are two other daycares next door to With These Hands, though the owners declined an interview.

Many say it will hurt their business to speak. Parents may pull their children out of their center or may not enroll them at all.

Richard says you cannot run from crime.

“I can see how it could be a deterrent for a moment, but crime is everywhere, in schools, you know we send our kids to school and we have to pray that they are safe,” said Richards.

There were no injuries reported in the shooting, which remains under investigation.

