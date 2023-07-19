Sewer issues at Euclid apartment building causing parking lots to flood during rains

EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - The residents of the Euclid Apartments called 19 News Troubleshooters about flooding problems that they have said have plagued the complex for years.

Imagine having to drive through a pond for a parking lot every time it rains.

“Every time it rains, I find myself looking out the window because I have to determine am I going to allow my car to just sit in water, or am I going to risk getting a ticket parking in the street,” said Kimberly Barker, a tenant at Euclid Apartments.

Barker says she’s been dealing with this ever since she moved in more than three years ago.

A huge headache, for sure, but Barker says this is becoming a health issue.

“There are children that come over here and start swimming in this water, and there was a dead squirrel in there while they were doing that and there are dragonflies breeding, mosquitos breeding,” said Barker.

According to Barker, this is all a sewer issue.

She says management told her they would drain the water and begin the proper sewer work.

But that was over a week ago.

Another problem is giant holes Barker says were dug up by contractors that pose more risks to kids.

She’s still waiting for management to cover them up.

“I’m tired of reaching out to them,” said Barker. “I’ve left several phone calls, several messages, several work orders, several sticky notes.”

That’s why she called the 19 Troubleshooters.

I emailed the regional manager, giving him a full day to respond, but heard nothing.

I even visited the leasing office in person but was told the manager was in a meeting.

No answers Wednesday, but you know the 19 Troubleshooters will stay on this until something is done.

In the meantime, Barker and the other tenants are bracing for Thursday’s storms.

I also reached out to the city of Euclid about this, trying to get more information on whether any permits have been pulled to start work on any of these projects.

When we get a response, we’ll update this web story.

