Trial scheduled for former Cleveland police officer charged with assault

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The bench trial for a former Cleveland police officer is scheduled to begin Wednesday morning in Cleveland Municipal Court.

Dennis Meehan currently works for the Bratenahl Police Department.

Meehan is charged with two counts of assault, dereliction of duty, and unlawful restraint for an incident from Oct. 19, 2021.

Meehan joined the Cleveland Police Department in 2017, and left in 2022 for the Bratenahl Police Department.

Kevin Warnock, a current detective in the Cleveland Division of Police’s Gang Impact Unit, is charged with assault and dereliction of duty.

The charges stem from a separate incident on June 15, 2021.

The bench trial for Warnock is scheduled for Aug. 24 in front of Cleveland Municipal Court Judge Jazmin Torres-Lugo.

