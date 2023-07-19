2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

As violence spikes in Cleveland, MetroHealth police battle stressful shifts

By Jim Nelson
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 11:39 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last Sunday, MetroHealth police were caught in the middle of an angry mob that rushed into the emergency room at the main campus.

Officers quickly gained control of the situation, which was just the latest example of how stressful and intense a night at one of the busiest trauma centers in the nation can be.

“MetroHealth is like a little city itself,” said Lt. Delmar Henderson, an eight year veteran of the force. “We need our officers here to have a lot of compassion, a lot of empathy. We have family members and people who come here to get help, to get treated. Dealing with those situations and circumstances, they have really high emotions.”

The department is a full service agency, officers have nearly full jurisdiction on hospital and clinic property to make arrests and investigate crimes.

Officers are required to pass the same state standards as officers from other agencies.

What’s different is the environment. Instead of working the streets, or a particular beat, they’re interacting with people who are facing their most difficult or frightening period of their life.

According to the MetroHealth website, the system handles “more than one million patient visits including more than 100,000 in the Emergency Department, one of the busiest in the country.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

39 people in Tremont had their car windows smashed out early Tuesday morning.
Cleveland police investigating 39 car break-ins in Tremont
As violence spikes in Cleveland, MetroHealth police battle stressful shifts
Christopher Mason
Akron man found guilty of murdering 38-year-old girlfriend
Cleveland Police responded to a double shooting involving teenage victims in June.
Violence taking a toll on Cleveland’s teenagers this summer