As violence spikes in Cleveland, MetroHealth police battle stressful shifts

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Last Sunday, MetroHealth police were caught in the middle of an angry mob that rushed into the emergency room at the main campus.

Officers quickly gained control of the situation, which was just the latest example of how stressful and intense a night at one of the busiest trauma centers in the nation can be.

“MetroHealth is like a little city itself,” said Lt. Delmar Henderson, an eight year veteran of the force. “We need our officers here to have a lot of compassion, a lot of empathy. We have family members and people who come here to get help, to get treated. Dealing with those situations and circumstances, they have really high emotions.”

The department is a full service agency, officers have nearly full jurisdiction on hospital and clinic property to make arrests and investigate crimes.

Officers are required to pass the same state standards as officers from other agencies.

What’s different is the environment. Instead of working the streets, or a particular beat, they’re interacting with people who are facing their most difficult or frightening period of their life.

According to the MetroHealth website, the system handles “more than one million patient visits including more than 100,000 in the Emergency Department, one of the busiest in the country.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.