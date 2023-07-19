2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

White House says Russia is preparing for attacks on civilian ships in Black Sea

U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news...
U.S. Agency for International Development Administrator Samantha Power speaks during a news conference at the Port of Odesa, as she is joined by Ukrainian Minister of Infrastructure Oleksandr Kubrakov, center, and U.S. Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink, right, in Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, July 18, 2023.(LIBKOS | AP Photo/Libkos)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 7:46 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — Days after Russia suspended participation in a wartime deal that allowed grain to flow from Ukraine to countries around the world, the White House on Wednesday warned that the Russian military is preparing for possible attacks on civilian shipping vessels in the Black Sea.

Since leaving the Black Sea Grain Deal this week, Russia has already struck Ukraine’s grain export ports in Odesa with missile and drone attacks. Some 60,000 tons of grain were destroyed in the attacks.

“Our information indicates that Russia laid additional sea mines in the approaches to Ukrainian ports,” White House National Security Council spokesman Adam Hodge said in a statement. “We believe that this is a coordinated effort to justify any attacks against civilian ships in the Black Sea and lay blame on Ukraine for these attacks.”

The Russian Defense Ministry has declared international waters in northwestern and southeastern parts of the Black Sea “temporarily dangerous” for shipping. That followed Ukraine’s pledge to continue grain shipments despite the Russian pullout from the deal.

The ministry warned it will see any incoming vessel as laden with military cargo.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

An armed New Zealand police officer stands at a road block in the central business district...
A gunman in New Zealand kills 2 people ahead of Women’s World Cup tournament
First responders and firefighters walk on water flowing along a roadway impacted by recent...
Tornado damages Pfizer plant in North Carolina as other parts of US reel from scorching heat, floods
Official portraits of Fargo, N.D., police officers involved in a shooting a day earlier are...
Gunman who shot Fargo officers had 1,800 rounds, multiple guns, grenade in car, officials say
A hazing incident happened here in late June
Police report details alleged Massillon High School hazing incident
The mother of a 2-year-old with a terminal illness said she wants to make her daughter's last...
Mother of terminally ill toddler hopes to make daughter’s last moments special