Why long-awaited traffic signals in Geauga County are now delayed

CHESTERLAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An 80-year-old traffic problem in Chesterland was finally getting fixed Wednesday, but instead ran into huge problems.

The Ohio Department of Transportation was installing traffic lights at the intersection of Mayfield and Sperry roads when people saw a semi-truck accidentally knock them out.

“We have to wait a couple more days now,” said Karen Crotty, who lives near the intersection.

What’s a couple more days when these folks have waited 80 years?

It’s caused headache after headache for people like Crotty and her husband. She says there is, on average, an accident every two weeks.

“The original owners of the house live next door to us and he said when they purchased the house in 1943 they’ve been having accidents there ever since,” she said.

The intersection is notoriously known as the accident capital of Geauga County, though Chester Township Police Chief Craig Young said it’s a work in progress.

“This is something we’ve been working towards for several years now,” he said. “When you look at the statistics of the intersection, I believe it’s 52 accidents between 2018 and present.”

Young said those crash statistics helped determine a need for the signal and further safety precautions.

