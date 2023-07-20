2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 car crash in Cleveland’s Mount Pleasant neighborhood clips power pole

By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:27 AM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Power lines are down after a car crashed into a pole early Thursday morning.

The crash happened at East 93rd Street and Union Avenue in the Mount Pleasant neighborhood.

Cleveland EMS could not confirm if anyone was transported from the scene.

Cleveland police could not share the circumstances around the crash.

