Age-progressed picture released of Ashtabula County missing person

ASHTABULA COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals and the Ashtabula police have released a new age-progressed picture of a boy reported as an endangered runaway on Aug. 10, 1991.

Donnell White Jr. was 14 when he disappeared. At the time he went missing, White was living in the 900 block of W. 38th Street, Ashtabula with his grandmother.

According to the U.S. Marshals, there is conflicting information as to when he was last seen, however one of the last confirmed sightings was on a basketball court near the house several days before he was reported missing.

Donnell White ((Source: U.S. Marshals))

White was also raised on the east side of Cleveland, and in or around Warrensville Heights and North Randall, said the U.S. Marshals.

Ashtabula police reopened the case in 2020, and with the help for the U.S. Marshals Missing Child Unit, said they have followed up on leads and conducted interviews across the country.

U.S. Marshals Senior Inspector Bill Boldin stated, “We’ve identified the people closest to Donnell at the time he went missing. We are encouraging them to come forward and speak up. This child deserves to have his story told and we will not stop until that happens.”

Investigators added they have had trouble finding a good picture of Donnell and the one they have from 1991 was actually taken a couple of years prior to that.

Investigators said they hope the new age-progressed photo created by the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) helps in developing leads.

“Cold cases have unique challenges, but present unique opportunities. Unfortunately, endangered runaways weren’t investigated in 1991 as they are today. Records are difficult to find, potential witnesses may have moved or even passed away. On the other hand, we have people talking to investigators now who weren’t willing in 1991 and that has helped ignite life into the case” said U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott.

Anyone with information can call the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force at 1-866-4WANTED (1-866-492-6833), or you can submit a web tip.

U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.