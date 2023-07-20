Akron, Kent State picked near bottom of league in MAC football coaches poll

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the MAC coaches are right, it could be a rough season for both Kent State and Akron.

Akron was picked 5th and Kent State 6th in the East Division.

The poll was announced Thursday at MAC media day in Detroit. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Toledo and Ohio were picked to win their respective divisions.

MAC Coaches Poll

East

1 Ohio (9) 63

2 Miami (2) 52

3 Buffalo (1) 51

4 Bowling Green 35

5 Akron 26

6 Kent St 19



West

1 Toledo (11) 66

2 East Mich (1) 55

3 N. Illinois 38

4 Central Mich 37

5 Ball State 27

6 Western Mich 23



Kent State begins its season Aug. 31 at Central Florida. The Flashes have a new head coach, Kenni Burns, formerly the assistant head coach at Minnesota.

Akron opens Sept. 2 at Temple. Head coach Joe Moorhead went 2-10 in 2022, his first season with the Zips.

