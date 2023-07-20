2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Akron, Kent State picked near bottom of league in MAC football coaches poll

By Christopher Dellecese
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:30 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - If the MAC coaches are right, it could be a rough season for both Kent State and Akron.

Akron was picked 5th and Kent State 6th in the East Division.

The poll was announced Thursday at MAC media day in Detroit. Coaches were not allowed to vote for their own teams.

Toledo and Ohio were picked to win their respective divisions.

Kent State begins its season Aug. 31 at Central Florida. The Flashes have a new head coach, Kenni Burns, formerly the assistant head coach at Minnesota.

Akron opens Sept. 2 at Temple. Head coach Joe Moorhead went 2-10 in 2022, his first season with the Zips.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. lines up during the third quarter of an NCAA...
Big Ten announces football schedule changes
Alabama baseball file image
Ohio can’t bet on Alabama Crimson Tide baseball games after ‘suspicious activity,’ report says
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud puts on his helmet during the second quarter of an NCAA...
Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud drafted No. 2 by Texans
Kent State basketball's Coach Senderoff speaks before team leaves for NCAA tourney
Kent State extends head basketball coach Rob Senderoff