The circle of life: Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has significant death and birth in 1 day

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo had a profound day Wednesday after experiencing both the passing of Willy, the adult male elephant, and the birth of a Western lowland gorilla.

Zoo officials say the death of Willy and the birth of the gorilla happened within minutes of each other.

Willy was 44-years-old at the time of his passing and lived beyond his median life expectancy of 24 years, officials say.

The elephant battled long-term health conditions and was euthanized after a severe downturn in health.

Willy came to the zoo in 2011 and stood 11 feet at the shoulder and weighed 13,000 pounds.

The newborn gorilla was born to 32-year-old Kebi Moyo and 36-year-old Mokolo and is the second gorilla born at the zoo in all its history, officials say.

A release from the zoo says Kebi and the newborn have already shown positive signs of development including nursing and bonding amongst the other members of the troop.

The gorilla troop, including mom and newborn, will not be visible to the public temporarily to encourage bonding.

“We’re deeply sad to share the passing of Willy, who was an unforgettable ambassador to his species here over the past 12 years and beloved by all of our Zoo team and extended Zoo family,” said Dr. Chris Kuhar, Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Executive Director. “As we mourn the loss of Willy, it’s not lost on us that within minutes of his passing, we welcomed the birth of a newborn gorilla – only the second in our history.”

