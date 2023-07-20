Cleveland mayor announces plan to combat crime, enhance police department

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb released part of his plan Thursday on how he plans to fight the rising crime levels in the city and enhance the police department.

Bibb is calling his plan The Raising Investment in Safety for Everyone (RISE).

“The level of violence we are seeing in our city requires seismic investments and an all-hands-on-deck approach,” said Bibb. “We are engaging everyone — police, fire, EMS, building and housing, community relations, residents, nonprofit partners and businesses — to confront this issue. We all have a role in keeping Cleveland safe and everyone must send the message that we will not tolerate violence.”

Below are some of the highlights of the plan:

Finalizing a contract with a local marketing consultant to develop a campaign to hire and retain police officers

Cleveland police partnered with Cuyahoga County and launched a pilot program that focuses on the court response to carjackings and car thefts

The City’s Violence Reduction Task Force extended their focus to hot spots in the city and shutting down problematic locations and streets with the Building and Housing Department, Public Heath Department, and Fire Department

Cleveland officials will work with the FBI and the U.S. Marshals to expand warrant sweeps and gun intelligence efforts

Cleveland officials will work with the U.S. Attorney to support fast-tracking of gun-related cases

Cleveland officials will work with the RTA and CMHA to expand curfew enforcement

Cleveland officials will work with the Ohio State Highway Patrol to ramp up traffic enforcement

Push to hire five additional crime analysts, one for each police district

Expand ShotSpotter into all five police districts

Strengthen relationships with inner-ring suburban mayors and police chiefs

Bibb added the city’s first ever Public Safety Summit will be held on Aug. 23 with city leaders, and representatives from the Cleveland Police Patrolmen’s Association (CPPA), and the Fraternal Order of Police (FOP).

Additional information on how to support recruitment and retention of the city’s police force will be discussed at that time.

“As mayor, safety is my number one priority and I am deeply grateful to our first responders, to our police union leadership for their engagement, and to the community leaders out in the neighborhoods working to make Cleveland a better place,” added Mayor Bibb. “Everyone deserves to feel safe no matter what neighborhood they live in, which is why we need to unite, stand up, and push back against this violence. That’s what RISE is all about.”

