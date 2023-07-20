Cleveland Police: Duo wanted for stealing Hyundai from Ohio City neighborhood

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police are looking for the duo responsible for stealing a Hyundai last month.

Cleveland Police say the theft occurred on June 28 in the 1800 block of W. 25th St, in the city’s Ohio City neighborhood.

CPD said officers later recovered the car, but the two men involved with the original theft are still on the loose.

Anyone with information on the two men are asked to call Cleveland Police Det. Hott-Santiago at 216-534-0981.

