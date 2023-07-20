Cleveland police working to solve car crimes to prevent other violent crime

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Car crimes are up in 2023 and thieves are getting more aggressive. Cleveland police are now looking for three stolen vehicles from overnight, one which tried to run down an officer and another carrying a person armed with a rifle, called “armed and extremely dangerous.”

“It’s a huge priority,” said Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia, Cleveland Police Public Information Officer. “We are seeing an increase, particularly in vehicle thefts, over the course of this year.”

Sgt. Ciaccia now warns it’s even more important to stop car thieves before they strike.

“We are always conducting analysis of crimes throughout the city to see where we can connect the dots, and if it’s the same actors, the same criminals, in certain areas,” said Sgt. Ciaccia.

It’s not just car thefts. 19 News showed 39 car break-ins in Tremont just this week, that data now important in helping prevent future crimes.

“We use our Crime Analysis Unit to track and map criminal activity throughout the city,” said Sgt. Ciaccia. ”So when we see an uptick in a certain area, in a certain street, or a certain neighborhood, then there is targeted enforcement there.”

Hyundais and Kias saw a surge in thefts after a TikTok video showed how to steal those brands. But it’s more makes and models than ever. Sgt. Ciaccia advises to lock your car and park in a garage if possible, park in a well-lit area if you need to park in the street, use a steering wheel lock, and hide or take valuables out of the car. But there’s more people can do to stop these crimes.

“We do need the public’s help,’ said Ciaccia. “We need tips from the community.”

Cleveland Police are looking for a Silver Kia Sportage that tried to run over an officer, a black Dodge Durango with a person inside armed with a rifle, and a black Nissan Ranger with a person inside wearing a red hoodie and a gator mask.

