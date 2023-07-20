Court hearing for Parma Heights daycare worker accused of kicking 2-year-old child

PARMA, Ohio (WOIO) - The man accused of kicking a toddler at a Parma Heights daycare is scheduled to be arraigned in Parma Municipal Court Thursday afternoon.

Parma Heights police charged Isabelita Garcia with misdemeanor assault and child endangering.

According to police, Garcia kicked a two-year-old boy at the Play Academy Daycare in the 6200 block of Pearl Rd. on July 10.

The boy’s mother was there to pick up her son, saw the incident and called police.

Officers said the alleged assault was also caught on the daycare’s surveillance video.

According to police, the child did not appear injured and did not need medical attention when officers were on the scene.

The little boy no longer goes to that daycare.

