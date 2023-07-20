2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cuyahoga County grand jury charges 39 people in connection to stolen car scheme

The indicted individuals allegedly stole high-end vehicles from multiple states and acquired Ohio titles to resell them.
(Action News 5)
By Madeline Harden
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cuyahoga County grand jury charged 39 individuals Thursday for stealing and forging car titles to sell high-end vehicles, according to a release from the prosecutor’s office.

Prosecutors say a total of 34 vehicles were stolen from Ohio, Pennsylvania, Michigan, Georgia, New York and California from early 2021 to March 2023.

The accused then gave the stolen vehicles a new VIN number, prosecutors say, using the stolen and forged titles they acquired Ohio titles.

The vehicles were sold for less than sticker price after receiving the Ohio titles that matched the VIN, according to the release.

A total of 33 individuals were indicted for the title fraud and six individuals were indicted for receiving stolen property.

According to the prosecutor’s office, the investigation has tasked 27 local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.

Those indicted face charges from forgery and tampering with records to motor vehicle certificate title offenses and receiving stolen property.

The ages of the individuals ranged from 18 years old to 63 years old. Below are the names and ages of those charged:

  • Charles Brown, 62
  • Kim Rogers, 55
  • Andre Hargrove, 27
  • Xavier Feliciano, 32
  • Mercedes Rogers-Barhams, 34
  • Kasan Britton, 19
  • Gary Cabral, 47
  • Dontezia Morgan, 21
  • Briana Hunt, 29
  • Angel Mauricio, 23
  • Ashleigh Ford, 32
  • Dylan Bickley, 25
  • Anthony Law, 63
  • Christepher Horton, 18
  • Darmani Hawkins, 18
  • Enrique Dudenas, 20
  • Sirviaughn Summers, 22
  • Johnathan Jones, 31
  • Ja’mel Johnson, 33
  • Javontae Holbert, 21
  • Terry Burton, 24
  • Mohammed Rabah, 31
  • Adrian Hardges, 24
  • Ali Awada, 27
  • Shawn Rall, 32
  • Christopher Dowdley, 42
  • Andrea Brueggeman, 37
  • Frank Daddario, 26
  • Henry Harold, 25
  • Javonta Jones, 23
  • Rachelle Martin, 37
  • Denzel Martin, 27
  • Daija Gardner, 26
  • Lyonel Pruitt, 23
  • Dustin Morgan, 19
  • Anthony Roman, 26
  • Jordan Early, 30
  • Terricko Early II, 25

The date for the arraignments of the indicted individuals will be announced by the prosecutor’s office at a later date.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

