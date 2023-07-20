Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park residents stand their ground as they face losing their homes

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One Northeast Ohio community says they’re left stressed and wondering exactly what their future holds.

That’s because more than 100 people and families could lose their homes by August of 2024 at the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Community.

A group of residents and supporters gathered at the entrance of the mobile home park late Wednesday afternoon to demand a voice in the process.

Carol McClain who is retired and has lived at the Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park says, “I love living here. I told people it’s like living in the country in the middle of the city.”

Heather Malone has lived at Euclid Beach Mobile Home Park for 13 years and says owning the mobile home gave her a new lease on life, “When I got my place, it was the first chance that I ever had a chance to own my own place, and then I got self-respect and dignity. Now that’s going to be taken away and it’s just wrong.”

More than 100 people and families are expected to lose their homes by August of 2024. The 28-acre property the mobile home park sits on is considered prime real estate since it’s right on the lakefront.

The land purchased in 2021 by the Western Reserve Land Conservancy along with a steering committee, tells 19 News their research determined the best use for this land and that means more public green space for the Cleveland Metroparks.

Attorney Michael Russell with The Legal Aide Society of Cleveland says the residents of the mobile home park pay their taxes and deserve better, “The residents have made demands that are simple -- participation, inclusion, justice. Let them be a part of the decisions that so profoundly affect their lives. That is not a difficult thing to provide. But, so far they’ve been denied it.”

Those who live here say they feel they’ve been given no voice in their future, and so far have received no offers detailing the amount of compensation they will receive for their homes and relocation expenses.

The Western Reserve Land Conservancy issued a statement, from Matt Zone, the Senior Vice-President saying:

“Western Reserve Land Conservancy is deeply committed to realizing the vision to create a world-class lakefront park in Collinwood. The only way we can accomplish this vision is to relocate the residents of EBMHC and make the land available for public use. Throughout this process, we have promised to raise resources to help the residents with great compassion and generosity, and to provide them with more than enough time. We recognize this is a burden on residents and we are doing everything we can to ensure they are treated with dignity and respect.”

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.