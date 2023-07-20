Great Lakes Brewing Co. celebrates Christmas in July

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Great Lakes Brewing Company is hosting a holiday-themed celebration for Christmas in July, headlining its award-winning Christmas ale.

The celebration at its brewpub in Ohio City will include the tunes of DJ Red-I, a pig roast and a toy drive.

The taps will open at 11:30 p.m., the pig roast will be served at 4 p.m., and DJ Red-I starts spinning at 5 p.m.

The toy drive to benefit Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital by Scott’s Haul will run from July 20 to July 22 and will offer a Great Lakes Brewing Co. pint glass with each donation.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.