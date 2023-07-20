2 Strong 4 Bullies
Jason Aldean concert delayed due to Northeast Ohio storms

Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in...
Jason Aldean performs during the 2023 CMA Fest on Saturday, June 10, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn.(Amy Harris | Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jason Aldean’s concert stop in Canton has been delayed due to severe weather.

The announcement, coming from Blossom Music Center, comes during the severe weather running throughout Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Country music fans attending the event has been asked to seek shelter in the nearest structure or building, according to the venue.

19 First Alert Day: Destructive Storm Warning issued for several Northeast Ohio counties

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

