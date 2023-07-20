Jason Aldean concert delayed due to Northeast Ohio storms

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jason Aldean’s concert stop in Canton has been delayed due to severe weather.

The announcement, coming from Blossom Music Center, comes during the severe weather running throughout Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon.

Country music fans attending the event has been asked to seek shelter in the nearest structure or building, according to the venue.

(1/2) Attention Jason Aldean fans! We are currently monitoring weather and holding doors. We ask that fans safely seek shelter at this time. If you are in the venue, please seek shelter in the nearest structure or building. If you have not entered, please proceed back to your car pic.twitter.com/D1B2C1oanh — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) July 20, 2023

(2/2)We are actively monitoring the incoming weather and will provide prompt updates when we are able to safely begin entry to Blossom Music Center. — Blossom Music Center (@BlossomMusicCtr) July 20, 2023

