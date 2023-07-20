Jason Aldean concert delayed due to Northeast Ohio storms
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 6:45 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - Jason Aldean’s concert stop in Canton has been delayed due to severe weather.
The announcement, coming from Blossom Music Center, comes during the severe weather running throughout Northeast Ohio Thursday afternoon.
Country music fans attending the event has been asked to seek shelter in the nearest structure or building, according to the venue.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
