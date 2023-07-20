Massillon K-9 cruiser involved in 3 car crash

TUSCARAWAS TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - A Massillon K-9 police cruiser was struck Wednesday afternoon while stopped at a stop sign on SR 93.

Troopers say they were dispatched to the intersection at Wooster Street and SR 93 in Tuscarawas Township around 3:25 p.m. for a three car accident.

Officials say a 2014 Ford E-250 van was traveling east on Wooster Street and failed to yield to oncoming traffic at a stop sign.

A 2019 Subaru WRX traveling north on SR 93 struck the Ford, which was pushed into the City of Massillon police cruiser waiting at the stop sign, troopers say.

Officials confirmed that the K-9 unit was in the car at the time of the crash, but no injuries were reported as a result.

Troopers say impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash and that the crash remains under investigation.

