Missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl found in Baton Rouge

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U. S. Marshals Service in Cleveland and Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced Thursday afternoon that they found a 12-year-old reported missing from Cleveland.

Officials say Lidia Garrido was found and returned to her family early Thursday morning.

The Marshals Service in Baton Rouge worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department to investigate the missing girl, leading them to the 1200 block of La Margie Avenue where Garrido was found.

“The reach and cooperation of the USMS and our partners shines bright today. The fact this recovery happened so far from home, highlights the importance of this mission. We hope this young girl is quickly returned home,” said U. S. Marshall Pete Elliott.

Cleveland police said Tuesday Garrido was last seen in the 10600 block of Governor Avenue in the West Boulevard neighborhood.

Lidia Garrido was reported missing by her family on the evening of July 15, police say.

Anyone with information, please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling 216-25-CRIME.

