2 Strong 4 Bullies
Contests
CBS19 Advertising
Operation Backpack
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Missing 12-year-old Cleveland girl found in Baton Rouge

Officials say Lidia Garrido was found and returned to her family early Thursday morning.
Officials say Lidia Garrido was found and returned to her family early Thursday morning.(Vic Gideon)
By Megan McSweeney
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 1:47 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U. S. Marshals Service in Cleveland and Baton Rouge, Louisiana announced Thursday afternoon that they found a 12-year-old reported missing from Cleveland.

Officials say Lidia Garrido was found and returned to her family early Thursday morning.

The Marshals Service in Baton Rouge worked with the Baton Rouge Police Department to investigate the missing girl, leading them to the 1200 block of La Margie Avenue where Garrido was found.

“The reach and cooperation of the USMS and our partners shines bright today. The fact this recovery happened so far from home, highlights the importance of this mission. We hope this young girl is quickly returned home,” said U. S. Marshall Pete Elliott.

Cleveland police said Tuesday Garrido was last seen in the 10600 block of Governor Avenue in the West Boulevard neighborhood.

Lidia Garrido was reported missing by her family on the evening of July 15, police say.

Anyone with information, please call 9-1-1 or 216-621-1234.

Anonymous information can be submitted by calling 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Westlake police release bodycam video of North Olmsted Giant Eagle murder-suicide
Butler County Sheriff Richard Jones and his "warden burger."
Sheriff defends serving ‘warden burger’ to inmates
CHAOS IN CLEVELAND: Downtown mass shooting injures 9 people
Downtown Cleveland mass shooting injures 9 people
A man died after he fell off the Grand Canyon Skywalk in early June, officials said.
33-year-old man dead after falling off Grand Canyon Skywalk, officials say
Air quality conditions are poor in Downtown Cleveland.
Should you run your A/C during poor air quality days?

Latest News

Great Lakes Brewing Co. celebrates Christmas in July
Great Lakes Brewing Co. celebrates Christmas in July
Mom claims Parma Heights daycare worker kicked her 2-year-old son
Court hearing for Parma Heights daycare worker accused of kicking 2-year-old child
A probable car crime on West Sixth Street earlier this month
Cleveland police working to solve car crimes to prevent other violent crime