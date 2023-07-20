2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio experts warn of crop impacts due to invasive spotted lanternfly

By Colton Molesky
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - An invasive species of insect, the spotted lanternfly, is already in the Cleveland area, and experts warn the time to act is now before the population explodes.

“This is just an example of an insect that isn’t very specific to one target species; it’s causing ill effects on many different plant species,” said Garrett Ormiston, an expert at the Cleveland Museum of Natural History.

Ormiston is a manager of preserve operations and says the spread of the pesky bug will significantly impact plants across Ohio.

“It not only effects trees that are important for conservation, but also effects commercially important trees and plants and crops, including grapes,” said Ormiston.

The spotted lanternfly proliferates metro areas, due in large part to how it travels from state to state by hitching a ride on trucks and trains.

Once in an area like Cleveland, it lays its eggs and raises its young on the trunks of Tree of Heaven.

But the adults eat anything and everything.

The pests also produce a dropping that turns into a black fungus on the ground, which damages plant life.

Right now, it is in the Cleveland area, but only in small numbers.

“We’re in the early detection rapid response phase, and all of us should be on the lookout for it,” said Ormiston.

He says it does not take long for an invasive insect species to take off, so reporting sightings of the bug is crucial.

To report a sighting, go to the Ohio Department of Agriculture’s spotted lanternfly website.

