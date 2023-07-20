Over 40,000 Northeast Ohioans without power following severe storms, high winds

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 40,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 8:02 p.m.:

Cuyahoga County: 33,406

Lake County: 5,306

Ashtabula County: 3,441

Geauga County: 1,791

Medina County: 1,511

Summit County: 1,339

Officials have not provided an estimate as to when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

