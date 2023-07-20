2 Strong 4 Bullies
Over 40,000 Northeast Ohioans without power following severe storms, high winds

FirstEnergy Foundation Logo (PRNewsfoto/FirstEnergy Corp.)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Over 40,000 FirstEnergy customers are without power Saturday afternoon due to storms rolling through Northeast Ohio.

According to the FirstEnergy Outage Map, the following counties are experiencing major outages as of 8:02 p.m.:

  • Cuyahoga County: 33,406
  • Lake County: 5,306
  • Ashtabula County: 3,441
  • Geauga County: 1,791
  • Medina County: 1,511
  • Summit County: 1,339

Officials have not provided an estimate as to when power will be restored.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

