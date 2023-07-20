Police: Bedford woman goes missing on her birthday, boyfriend ‘person of interest’
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members called police after they were unable to reach a woman on her birthday earlier this week.
Bedford police said relatives requested a well-check visit on Breneisha Lightfoot on Tuesday.
When officers arrived at Lightfoot’s apartment, they said they found evidence “indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”
Detectives then tried to interview Lightfoot’s boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, but he was also missing.
Police said Roarty-Nugent is considered a “person of interest.”
Both Lightfoot and Roarty-Nugent are now officially listed as missing persons, said police.
Police added Lightfoot’s phone was found in a yard in Cleveland.
If you have any information, please call Bedford police detectives at 440-232-3408.
Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.