Police: Bedford woman goes missing on her birthday, boyfriend ‘person of interest’

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 10:46 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BEDFORD, Ohio (WOIO) - Family members called police after they were unable to reach a woman on her birthday earlier this week.

Bedford police said relatives requested a well-check visit on Breneisha Lightfoot on Tuesday.

Breneisha Lightfoot
Breneisha Lightfoot((Source: Bedford police))

When officers arrived at Lightfoot’s apartment, they said they found evidence “indicating someone may have been seriously injured there.”

Detectives then tried to interview Lightfoot’s boyfriend, Michael Roarty-Nugent, but he was also missing.

Michael Roarty-Nugent
Michael Roarty-Nugent((Source: Bedford police))

Police said Roarty-Nugent is considered a “person of interest.”

Both Lightfoot and Roarty-Nugent are now officially listed as missing persons, said police.

Police added Lightfoot’s phone was found in a yard in Cleveland.

If you have any information, please call Bedford police detectives at 440-232-3408.

