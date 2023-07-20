2 Strong 4 Bullies
Police to hold OVI checkpoint in Lorain County

By Julia Bingel
Published: Jul. 20, 2023 at 8:40 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - The Lorain County OVI Task Force will hold a checkpoint in Sheffield Village Thursday.

According to police, the checkpoint will be held from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. at Abbe Road and SR6 11.

The OVI checkpoint is funded by a federal grant and is used to deter and intercept impaired drivers.

According to police, in 2022, there were twenty fatal crashes in Lorain County with eleven of them being OVI related.

So far in 2023, police said there has been seven fatal crashes in Lorain county with three being OVI related.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.

