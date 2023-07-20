Police report details alleged Massillon High School hazing incident

MASSILLON, Ohio (WOIO) - The Massillon Police Department has released their report detailing the alleged hazing that took place at Washington High School on June 26.

According to the report, the hazing took place during downtime of a football practice at the indoor field at the school. At the practice, multiple players were participating in a “game” where students would rush at and pin players to the ground. They would then try and take clothing off of that student until they were able to wrestle free.

In one instance, a student was completely stripped from the waste down while being filmed on Snapchat. The student who was filming says he deleted the video from his phone once he saw the alleged victim was naked, and claimed he did not send it to anyone else.

MWHS administrators, once made aware of the hazing, reviewed security footage and informed the police of at least 15 alleged suspects and six alleged victims. Every parent who had a student involved was contacted and many were interviewed. The report says that some of the alleged victims were also participating in hazing prior to and after being targeted.

The student who had his shorts removed said it was his birthday and he expected “birthday shots”, which typically happens on a players’ birthday. “Birthday Shots” is when a player gets “tackled, hit, smacked, pinched, or any kind of rough physical contact for the purpose of celebrating.” He told officers that this game, and the incident at practice, was normal other than his shorts being stripped off. He said he was upset at the time when he was “forced to lay there naked from the waste down”, but wasn’t mad following the incident as he said “he didn’t feel any type of way” about those who attacked him. The student repeated multiple times that his alleged attackers were his friends and people he enjoys spending time with.

The alleged victim’s mother also said that, while the incident got out of hand, her nor her son believed it should lead to any charges being pressed. She told officers “I wish it was still 1980 when we didn’t have to scrutinize youthful stupidity like this”. On multiple occasions both the alleged victim and his mother requested no charges should be pressed against the students.

According to the report, on July 2 (less than a week after the incident), a female student at MWHS received a video showing the hazing. The student said she believes multiple people had access to, or had seen the video by the time she was sent it. The original source of that particular video is not known.

While Massillon police continues their investigation, there will not be a Title IX investigation done by the school.

Copyright 2023 WOIO. All rights reserved.